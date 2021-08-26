Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. It's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. On the flip side, Xerox's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings miss in two of the last three quarters. The company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products due to technological advancements. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern.”

NYSE:XRX opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Xerox has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.60.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 79.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 128.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 207,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 116,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 232.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 460,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

