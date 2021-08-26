Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Announces Earnings Results

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

XPOF stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

