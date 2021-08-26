XYO (XYO) Price Up 28.7% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. XYO has a market cap of $140.74 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00053188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.19 or 0.00760950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00099385 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.