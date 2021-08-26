Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $10.30. Yalla Group shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 2,140 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the second quarter worth about $39,980,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth about $30,295,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth about $10,851,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 177.0% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 342,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth about $8,438,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.