Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $10.30. Yalla Group shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 2,140 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.25.
Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
