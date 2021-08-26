YAM (YAM) Price Hits $0.63

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One YAM coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.83 or 0.00753276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00098128 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM (YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

