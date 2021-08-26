Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS YGRAF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 12,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,259. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

