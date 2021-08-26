YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.21.

NYSE YETI traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,640. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.99.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,783 shares of company stock worth $4,490,141. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

