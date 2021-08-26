YOU COIN Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $334,805.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.28 or 0.00753047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00098112 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

