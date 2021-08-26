Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Receives Market Perform Rating from Citigroup

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.05. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

