Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.57 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report sales of $8.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.88 billion and the lowest is $8.26 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $34.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.73 billion to $34.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.50 billion to $37.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

DG stock traded down $8.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.26. 385,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,121. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.97. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

