Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to Post $0.56 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.58. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envestnet.

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,525. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

