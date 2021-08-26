Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $347,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,897,000 after acquiring an additional 54,168 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 126,616.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $384.58. 169,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $391.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

