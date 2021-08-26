Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. MEDNAX posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,004. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.73. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

