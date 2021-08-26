Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

