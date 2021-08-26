Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

THS traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,377. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,755,000 after acquiring an additional 58,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 210,102 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,175,000 after purchasing an additional 308,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

