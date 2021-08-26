Zacks: Analysts Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agiliti.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGTI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $870,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

