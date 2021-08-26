Zacks: Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.03. Alkermes posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,882 shares of company stock worth $1,792,197 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.62, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

