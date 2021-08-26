Zacks: Analysts Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report $345.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $359.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $350.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $115.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

