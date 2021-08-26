Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 193,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,236. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $26,140,545. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,077 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after buying an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after buying an additional 463,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

