Zacks: Analysts Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.48. 17,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,405. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.47. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,038,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth $81,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.