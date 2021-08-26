Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to post $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.51. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $135.57. The company had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $167.71.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.