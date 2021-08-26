Zacks: Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Post $2.33 EPS

Brokerages expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,459. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $287.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.