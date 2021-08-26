Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.15. Bath & Body Works posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 190.65% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE BBWI opened at $68.18 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

