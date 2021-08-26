Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.69). Cara Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $714.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.34. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

