Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to announce $630,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Homology Medicines reported sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $31.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $32.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIXX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750,083 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 35.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 705,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 570,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 493,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

