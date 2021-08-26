Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

PBH stock opened at $56.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $60.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

