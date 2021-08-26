Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 127,911 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 349,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 690.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 515,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.92.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

