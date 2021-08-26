Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Announce $4.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.17. Atlas Air Worldwide posted earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $15.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $15.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $74.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

