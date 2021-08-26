Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to Post $2.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Prudential Financial reported earnings of $3.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $13.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.79 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

PRU stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,348. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.16.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,077,000 after purchasing an additional 196,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,205,000 after purchasing an additional 371,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

