Zacks: Brokerages Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.97. Republic Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Republic Services by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,717. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $123.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

