Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) to Sell

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 million and a P/E ratio of 76.13.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $3,361,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 245,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

