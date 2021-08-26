Zacks Investment Research Lowers IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC raised IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IMI has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. IMI’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

