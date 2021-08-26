Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to “Hold”

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BILI. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA reduced their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,657,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,583. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

