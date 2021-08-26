Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) to “Buy”

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FUPBY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.35.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.