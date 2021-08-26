Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

NYSE HEP opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.10. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after buying an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

