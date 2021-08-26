Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Buy

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.29.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

