Zeepin (ZPT) Achieves Market Cap of $500,094.48

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $500,094.48 and $48,524.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00120511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00153446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,409.75 or 1.00083777 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.69 or 0.01016875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.70 or 0.06653355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

