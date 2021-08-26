Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Hits $0.0472 on Major Exchanges

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.04 or 0.00769776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00098861 BTC.

About Zigcoin

ZIG is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 233,915,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

