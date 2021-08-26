ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $30,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,829,000 after buying an additional 1,254,436 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,416 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE:ZTO opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.26. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.