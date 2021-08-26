Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ZUO stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,867. Zuora has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
