Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,867. Zuora has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.88.

Get Zuora alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,554 shares of company stock valued at $877,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.