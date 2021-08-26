Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.13)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $340-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.24 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

ZUO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,430. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88. Zuora has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

