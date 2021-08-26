Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,290 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $205,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.84.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

