Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $959,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,493 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLF. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after buying an additional 1,798,232 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% in the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $30,165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $24,244,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

