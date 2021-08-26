Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,714 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLSN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

