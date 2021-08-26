Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 678 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Capri were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,551,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,562,000 after purchasing an additional 676,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

