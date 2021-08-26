Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 85,663 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,663 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $145.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.64. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.36 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 404.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,530 shares of company stock worth $2,423,505. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

