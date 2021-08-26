Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ZURVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ZURVY traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.33. 45,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,625. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.54. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.