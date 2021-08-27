$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Excellon Resources.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.78.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.