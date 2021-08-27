-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. Fiverr International posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FVRR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Shares of FVRR traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $178.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,042. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.05. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

