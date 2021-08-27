-$0.10 EPS Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOLO. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

